ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises on upbeat jobs data, energy stocks' fall caps gains

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13 points, or 0.07%, at 19,430.03.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd rose 3.6% after reiterating its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern and asked the US railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway's takeover offer.
Reuters 20 May 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as data showed the country added more jobs in April, but gains were capped by energy stocks tracking a fall in oil prices.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13 points, or 0.07%, at 19,430.03.

Canada added 351,300 jobs in April despite a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, led by gains in the leisure and hospitality, as well as the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd rose 3.6% after reiterating its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern and asked the US railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway's takeover offer.

The energy sector dropped 1.0% as US crude prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.

The financials sector gained 0.1%, while industrials rose 0.6%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,874.6 an ounce.

On the TSX, 108 issues advanced, while 107 issues declined in a 1.01-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.94 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed Pos Inc, which jumped 12.1%, and ATS Automation Tooling Systems, which rose 9.4%, after posting strong quarterly revenue.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, and Turquoise Hill Resources , down 2.4%, was the second biggest decliner.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Sun Life Financial and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 29.53 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index US crude prices Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX rises on upbeat jobs data, energy stocks' fall caps gains

SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters