ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Italian, Greek bonds set for best session since March

  • Italy's 10-year yield was down nearly 6 basis points on the day by 1443 GMT at 1.06%, set for its biggest daily drop since March 11. Bond yields move inversely with prices.
  • Greek 10-year yields fell similarly to 1.03%, also heading for the biggest daily fall since March 11.
Reuters 20 May 2021

Italian and Greek bond yields were set for their biggest daily falls in over a month on Thursday as equity markets recovered from a slump a day earlier.

Euro area yields led by riskier southern European bonds dropped sharply as stock markets recovered from one of their biggest falls this year on Wednesday, when a crash in cryptocurrencies hit riskier assets.

Italy's 10-year yield was down nearly 6 basis points on the day by 1443 GMT at 1.06%, set for its biggest daily drop since March 11. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Greek 10-year yields fell similarly to 1.03%, also heading for the biggest daily fall since March 11.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, said that while the moves resemble a risk-on trade with stocks and lower-rated bonds rallying together, a fall in a key measure of inflation expectations and a drop in oil prices did not support that view.

A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest in over a week below 1.57%.

"(The move) fits the picture of some kind of positioning related development after the recent widening highlighting the value of peripheral debt," McGuire said.

Euro area yields have risen with southern European bonds, which offer higher yields, underperforming since April on uncertainty around when the European Central Bank will slow its pandemic emergency bond purchases as the bloc's economic outlook improves with faster vaccinations.

The ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday that it has a "lot of work to do" to raise inflation to 2%.

The German 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was unchanged at -0.11% after rising earlier.

The release of the US Federal Reserve's minutes on Wednesday, showing some policymakers considering beginning to discuss tapering bond purchases if the US economy continues its rapid progress, had less impact on German bond yields than on US Treasuries.

"European investors will look at the ECB and know it is not in the same position as the Fed," said DZ Bank rates strategist Andy Cossor.

"All the recent policy talk from the ECB has not been in the same direction as the Fed, so European investors can be a bit more relaxed about the monetary policy outlook," he added.

After syndicated government bond sales - where investment banks sell the debt directly to end investors - put pressure on bond prices earlier in the week, Thursday's supply via auction from Spain and France, relatively shorter-dated, was digested more easily.

