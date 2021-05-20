LIVE: Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at UNGA against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has raised the issue of Palestine in the 67th plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, called by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League

“There are times in history when decisions of nations are remembered by posterity. This is one such moment,” Qureshi said, as he took the podium.

“What we do today or cannot do will be recorded in history. Driven by arrogance and emboldened by impunity, Israel has mounted a relentless onslaught on the occupied and beleaguered people of Palestine,” he said.

Speaking before him, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Turkey will not remain silent in face of 'unspeakable atrocities and brutality in Palestine.

Earlier, when Palestinian FM took the podium, Israel’s envoy to UN walked out.

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister hosted a working dinner involving the foreign minister of several Muslim countries ahead of the UNGA meeting on Thursday.

The dinner was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestine's Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki, Tunisia Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, and envoys of OIC countries in the UN, according to a statement by Pakistan mission to the UN.

Addressing the session, Qureshi said that the entire Muslim world is outraged over Israeli barbarism against innocent Palestinians.

“He [Qureshi] reiterated Pakistan’s strongest possible condemnation of Israel’s deliberate and systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramazan; violation of the sanctity of the holy sites; its policy of expansion of illegal settlements; as well as forced eviction of Palestinians, and demolition of their homes with impunity,” the statement read.

