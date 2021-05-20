Business & Finance
Swedish central bank says needs flexibility, broad range of tools to meet crises
- "The freedom to choose our tools and implement them quickly has been an entirely decisive factor over the past year," Skingsley said in the text of a speech published by the central bank. "Without this freedom, we would not have been able to help the economy as much."
20 May 2021
STOCKHOLM: The COVID-19 pandemic shows that central banks need a broad range of tools and flexibility in using them, Swedish central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Thursday.
"The freedom to choose our tools and implement them quickly has been an entirely decisive factor over the past year," Skingsley said in the text of a speech published by the central bank. "Without this freedom, we would not have been able to help the economy as much."
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Swedish central bank says needs flexibility, broad range of tools to meet crises
SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings
BBC to publish report into Diana interview
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Read more stories
Comments