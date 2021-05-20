Swedish central bank says needs flexibility, broad range of tools to meet crises

STOCKHOLM: The COVID-19 pandemic shows that central banks need a broad range of tools and flexibility in using them, Swedish central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Thursday.

"The freedom to choose our tools and implement them quickly has been an entirely decisive factor over the past year," Skingsley said in the text of a speech published by the central bank. "Without this freedom, we would not have been able to help the economy as much."