Pakistan
Wheat procurement completed in Punjab: Aleem Khan
- He said that till now, record wheat production of 28.75 million metric tonnes had been obtained.
20 May 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that 100 percent wheat procurement target had been achieved in Punjab.
In his tweet, he said the district administrations and food department had exhibited the best teamwork during wheat procurement campaign.
No complaint had been received regarding distribution of gunny bags and payment process, he added.
Aleem said the incumbent government had taken great steps for the welfare of farmers, adding that uplift of farmers was necessary for ensuring prosperity in the country.
He further said that till now, record wheat production of 28.75 million metric tonnes had been obtained.
