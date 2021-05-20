ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
May 20, 2021
Fake accounts references against Asif Zardari adjourned till June 3

  • The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the case.
APP 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till June 3, in Thatha Water Supply scheme and mega money laundering references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The same court adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others till June 2.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the case.

During hearing of mega money laundering case, the associated lawyer informed the court that Farook H. Naek couldn’t attend the hearing this day due to engagements in Supreme Court. The court instructed the defence lawyer to ensure their attendances on next hearing as they had to cross examine the prosecution witness.

The court also summoned NAB’s witness Mehroz Khan on June 3, for testimony and then adjourned hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, the same court also adjourned Thatha Water Supply reference against Asif Ali Zardari and others till June 3, while summoning NAB witness Saleem Shahzad for testimony. The court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Nadeem Ahmed during hearing and then adjourned the case.

In hearing of Pink Residency reference, the court testified the witness Ameer Ali and adjourned further hearing till next date. The accused Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and Syed Ali Shah were granted one-day exemption from hearing.

