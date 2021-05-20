Markets
Hong Kong shares end down
- The Hang Seng Index eased 0.50 percent, or 143.52 points, to 28,450.29
20 May 2021
HONG KONG: Stocks fell in Hong Kong on Thursday as investors returned from a midweek break to play catch-up with a sell-off across world markets.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.50 percent, or 143.52 points, to 28,450.29.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 4.02 points, to 3,506.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.90 points, to 2,330.36.
Comments