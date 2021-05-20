Pakistan, China agree to further deepen strategic cooperation on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Pakistan and China have agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges between the neighbors to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a telephonic conversation on Thursday.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the PM congratulated his counterpart on the special occasion, and emphasized that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, both countries had transformed their relationship into an “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”.

PM Khan in his statement said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade, the PM Office statement added.

Highlighting Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting coronavirus, PM Khan deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan regarding the supply of coronavirus vaccine and providing assistance to the National Institute of Health for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

"The Prime Minister congratulated Premier Le Keqiang and the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars, which showed rising technological prowess of China," PM Office said.