ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Pakistan, China agree to further deepen strategic cooperation on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

  • PM Imran Khan and Chinese PM Li Keqiang held a telephonic conversation on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.
  • PM Khan thanked his counterpart for providing assistance to the National Institute of Health for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan.
Aisha Mahmood 20 May 2021

Pakistan and China have agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges between the neighbors to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a telephonic conversation on Thursday.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the PM congratulated his counterpart on the special occasion, and emphasized that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, both countries had transformed their relationship into an “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”.

PM Khan in his statement said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade, the PM Office statement added.

Highlighting Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting coronavirus, PM Khan deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan regarding the supply of coronavirus vaccine and providing assistance to the National Institute of Health for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

"The Prime Minister congratulated Premier Le Keqiang and the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars, which showed rising technological prowess of China," PM Office said.

Coronavirus China Pakistan CPEC Coronavirus Vaccine National Institute of Health diplomatic ties

