Markets
Gold holds below 4-month peak as dollar, Treasury yields rebound
- As the dollar firmed and US Treasury yields rose after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.
20 May 2021
Gold prices were flat on Thursday, hovering below a more than four-month high hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and US Treasury yields rose after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.
