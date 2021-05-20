ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
DGKC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
FFBL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.33%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.75%)
POWER 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PPL 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TRG 179.69 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.83%)
UNITY 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.47%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,933 Increased By ▲ 19.55 (0.4%)
BR30 25,730 Increased By ▲ 271.16 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,729 Increased By ▲ 47.26 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,674 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP reduces Exchange Companies SLR requirement

  • The amount of SLR may be kept in current account maintained with SBP as well as invested in unencumbered approved government securities through SBP’s Subsidiary General Ledger Account (SGLA) facility.
Ali Ahmed 20 May 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday has announced to decrease the Statutory Liquidity Reserve (SLR) requirement of Exchange Companies from 25 percent of Paid-up Capital to 15pc.

Under previous SBP instructions, Exchange Companies were required to maintain 25 percent of Paid-up Capital as SLR with the State Bank of Pakistan. The amount of SLR may be kept in current account maintained with SBP as well as invested in unencumbered approved government securities through SBP’s Subsidiary General Ledger Account (SGLA) facility.

However, in order to facilitate Exchange Companies in managing their liquidity and enhance their business profitability, the requirement of SLR has been decreased from 25pc to 15pc of paid-up capital of Exchange Companies, said the central bank in a circular.

Accordingly, the related instructions contained in the following paras of Exchange Companies Manual stand replaced, as under Para (3) of Chapter (3): “Fifteen (15) percent of the paid-up Capital shall be maintained as Statutory Liquidity Reserve (SLR) with the State Bank in the form of cash and/or unencumbered approved government securities. State Bank would extend current account and SGLA facilities to Exchange Companies.”

Whereas, under sub-para (ii) (f) of Para (2) of Chapter (4): “Franchise Deposit’ is treated as “Second Tier Capital” in the books of the Franchiser. For the purpose of calculation of 15% SLR requirement and 50% of the Exposure Limit, this “Second Tier Capital” is added to the paid up capital of the Franchiser.

As per SBP instructions, at any point of time, combined exposure of Franchiser and Franchisee should not exceed 50% of the sum of paid up capital and Second Tier Capital (Franchise Deposit) of the Exchange Company.”

SBP State Bank of Pakistan SLR exchange companies paid up capital

SBP reduces Exchange Companies SLR requirement

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters