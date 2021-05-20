ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.72 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.21%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.2%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
EPCL 50.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.44%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
FFBL 25.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.94%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
MLCF 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.44%)
POWER 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PPL 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
TRG 179.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.72%)
UNITY 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,931 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0.34%)
BR30 25,717 Increased By ▲ 257.39 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,712 Increased By ▲ 30.21 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares inch higher as chipmakers track overnight gains in US peers

  • Its rival Ryohin Keikaku, the operator of the Muji brand casual goods stores, also fell 1.47%.
Reuters 20 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares erased early losses on Thursday, led by chipmakers tracking overnight gains by US peers, but investors refrained from making active bets awaiting fresh cues after most companies announced their earnings.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.07% to 28,063.39 by 0201 GMT, after losing as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix was down 0.18% to 1,898.64.

"The Japanese market does not have its own reasons for a movement right now after most of corporate outlook is out," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"While there are uncertainties surrounding Japan that weigh on sentiment, such as slow rollouts of vaccines and whether and how the Olympics will be held."

US main indexes closed lower overnight, however, Japanese chip related firms tracked the Philadelphia Semiconductor index's higher, with Tokyo Electron rising 1.58% and Advantest jumping 2.63%.

Index heavyweight Fast Retailing lost 0.94% after a report said that its Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China.

Its rival Ryohin Keikaku, the operator of the Muji brand casual goods stores, also fell 1.47%.

Taiyo Yuden, up 4.68%, was the largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Credit Saison gaining 3.99 % and Alps Alpine, which rose 3.29%.

Steel makers, which gained sharply in the past month, dropped, with JFE Holdings Inc falling 4.57% and Nippon Steel losing 4.85%.

The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares gained 0.27%.

Japanese shares Asia stocks Takatoshi Itoshima Pictet Asset Management

Japanese shares inch higher as chipmakers track overnight gains in US peers

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters