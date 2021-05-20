Markets
Sinopec starts building 1.2mn T ethylene project in Tianjin
- The ethylene project is expected to be completed in 2023.
20 May 2021
BEIJING: China's Sinopec started construction of its 1.2 million tonnes per annum ethylene project in the Tianjin, the government of the port city said in a statement on Thursday.
The ethylene project is expected to be completed in 2023.
With total investment of 60.3 billion yuan ($9.36 billion), Sinopec will also build a downstream high-end new materials industrial cluster project, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal expansion project and a solar power project in Tianjin, set to be completed in 2025.
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Sinopec starts building 1.2mn T ethylene project in Tianjin
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Country has huge power generating potential: PM
'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators
Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
Read more stories
Comments