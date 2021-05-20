Sinopec starts building 1.2mn T ethylene project in Tianjin

BEIJING: China's Sinopec started construction of its 1.2 million tonnes per annum ethylene project in the Tianjin, the government of the port city said in a statement on Thursday.

The ethylene project is expected to be completed in 2023.

With total investment of 60.3 billion yuan ($9.36 billion), Sinopec will also build a downstream high-end new materials industrial cluster project, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal expansion project and a solar power project in Tianjin, set to be completed in 2025.