Yankees Kluber throws sixth MLB no-hitter of the season

LOS ANGELES: New York right hander Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and the second in as many days as the Yankees shutout the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Kluber's no-hitter comes one day after Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull did it to the Seattle Mariners. While the six no-hitters is just one shy of the all-time league record for a single season.

"This was a lot of fun," Kluber said. "It was a well-played game on both sides, we were able to scratch out a few runs there. And it was fun to be a part of."

Kluber's feat came against his former Rangers team, who have now been blanked twice.

This is also the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history and the first since David Cone threw a perfect game in July 1999.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Kluber struck out nine batters and walked just one in front of a crowd of 31,600 at Globe Life Field in Texas.

It marks the fourth Yankee no-hitter to come in a road game and the first since 1951.

Kluber capped his no-hitter by getting Texas batter Willie Calhoun to ground out to shortstop Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the ninth. He started the inning by forcing Charlie Culberson to ground out to the second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Rangers batter David Dahl was up next and he lined out to right field for the second out.

"It's all kind of emotions. It's excitement, obviously, but also relief because it's over," Kluber said. "We were fortunate in that they hit them right at people."

Culberson was the lone man on base for Texas after Kluber walked him in the third inning.

Kluber played for the Rangers in 2020, pitching just one inning before his season came to a halt because of a torn right shoulder muscle. He signed a one-year contract with New York in January of this year.