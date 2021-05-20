ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.61%)
BoI stresses on increase bilateral trade between Pakistan & UK

Ali Ahmed 20 May 2021

The Board of Investment (BoI) has stressed on increasing strengthening economic relations and diversification of exports between Pakistan and the UK.

The BoI organized a webinar to apprise British companies on investment opportunities in Pakistan. Addressing the participants, Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar shared that UK is the second largest investor in Pakistan with net FDI of US 1117.3 million in FY 2020 and a number of British companies with substantial investments are successfully operating in the country.

She said that despite the size, the trade and investment quantum however should be increased through active interaction between the two business communities. She mentioned that Pakistan offers a conducive business environment as evident from Pakistan's impressive performance in WB EODB Index wherein Pakistan has been recognized as the top reformer in South Asia.

She further informed that in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan and to facilitate investors, Pakistan offers online e-visa facility for 174 countries and a company can now be registered online within 24 hours.

Secretary also highlighted that a repository of over 130 projects worth USD 60 Billion are available for investors on the newly launched interactive website of BOI as well as sector wise detail of offered incentives.

DG BOI, Investment Promotion, Jamil Qureshi delivered a presentation on investment opportunities in various sectors such as tourism, housing & construction, pharmaceuticals, livestock, automobile, information technology, textile, food processing, Special Economic Zones with lucrative incentives for UK investors. He urged investors to benefit from Pakistan's investor friendly policies.

BoI stresses on increase bilateral trade between Pakistan & UK

