Pirlo wants to continue as Juve coach after Coppa Italia win

  • "It's a season where I learned a lot."
AFP 20 May 2021

REGGIO EMILIA: Andrea Pirlo insisted he wanted to continue as Juventus coach after lifting his second trophy this season in the Coppa Italia final.

The dethroned league champions beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup for the 14th time after winning the Super Cup in January.

Federico Chiesa scored the winner with quarter of an hour to go after Dejan Kulusevski struck after half an hour, in a game played in front of fans for the first time in over a year.

"It was a great match, between two beautiful teams who fought to the end, a final worthy of this name, also a big celebration for the public, with everything that has happened this season," said Pirlo, who turned 42 on Wednesday.

"I would really like to sit on the Juventus bench again next year," he continued.

"I think I did my job well day by day, trying to win finals. I would like to continue, I love this club." Pirlo conceded that his first ever coaching job has seen "many difficulties".

"These victories do not cancel out those ups and downs," said the 2006 World Cup winner.

"It's a season where I learned a lot."

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, 63, was denied a first trophy of his coaching career, and his club's second trophy after the 1963 Coppa Italia.

"It's a disappointment," said Gasperini.

"We are happy to be at this level, to be able to play this type of game and to qualify for the Champions League for the third consecutive season."

