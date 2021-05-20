ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.61%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
ASL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.38%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
BYCO 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
DGKC 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.79%)
EPCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.33%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
MLCF 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.73%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
PPL 82.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
TRG 178.45 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.12%)
UNITY 40.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,932 Increased By ▲ 18.06 (0.37%)
BR30 25,643 Increased By ▲ 183.73 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,751 Increased By ▲ 68.75 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,686 Increased By ▲ 17.38 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool move into top four, Spurs' Euro hopes dented

  • Harry Kane was named in Tottenham's starting line-up just days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.
AFP 20 May 2021

LONDON: Liverpool set up a dramatic final-day battle to qualify for the Champions League with a vital 3-0 win at Burnley, while Tottenham's bid to reach the Europa League suffered a blow in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side moved into fourth place in the Premier League thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool are above fifth-placed Leicester on goal difference, with the Reds on +24 and the Foxes on +20.

If Liverpool win their final game at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, they should finish in the top four and salvage a difficult campaign that saw them tamely surrender the title to Manchester City.

Leicester host Tottenham on Sunday, while third-placed Chelsea, one point above Liverpool, travel to Aston Villa.

Firmino put Liverpool on course for their fourth consecutive victory with a clinical finish from Andy Robertson's 43rd minute cross.

Phillips got the second goal in the 52nd minute with a header from Sadio Mane's cross for his first goal for the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain lashed in Liverpool's third in the 88th minute.

"We had to win the 'semi-final' and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final," Klopp said. "That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance."

Fifth and sixth place finishes secure a spot in next season's Europa League, while seventh place brings entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League.

Tottenham will have to wait until their last game of the season to discover their European destiny.

A second defeat in their last three games left them in seventh place, level on points with eighth-placed Everton and three points behind sixth-placed West Ham.

They will have to beat Leicester and hope West Ham lose to Southampton to pip their London rivals on goal difference.

Harry Kane was named in Tottenham's starting line-up just days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.

The England captain is keen to move on as he chases the first trophies of his career, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain among the clubs linked with the striker.

Tottenham fans in the 10,000 crowd urged Kane to stay as they chanted "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" before kick-off.

Liverpool Tottenham Burnley Nathaniel Phillips

Liverpool move into top four, Spurs' Euro hopes dented

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Professional, non-professional exams can be held ‘promptly’ if COVID-19 arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters