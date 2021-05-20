ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.93%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single since May 7

  • 4,207 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
  • On Wednesday, the NCOC decided to allow resumption of outdoor dining from May 24.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 20 May 2021

Pakistan reported 4,207 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases reported since May 7.

On May 7, the country reported 4109 new cases. The country's coronavirus tally has now climbed to 890,391. There are now 66,282 active COVID-19 cases, while 4517 are critical cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, (NCOC) the national coronavirus positivity ratio is 8.22%. During the last 24 hours, 131 people died from coronavirus, taking the death toll to 19,987.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Pakistan rose to 804,122 after 4,171 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 37,306 more people were fully vaccinated against the novel virus, while 174,680 people were given the first dose of the vaccine. Since its coronavirus vaccination campaign, Pakistan has administered 4,747,033 doses of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the NCOC announced the reopening of educational institutions and the resumption of outdoor dining from May 24. The NCOC also decided that to reopen tourism sector from May 24.

