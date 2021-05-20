ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Pakistan

Tareen nominates MPA Niwani to lead group in Punjab PA

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen and his likeminded group have decided to raise their voice in the Punjab Assembly against the Punjab government’s ‘vindictive behaviour’ and nominated MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani to lead pro-Tareen group in the Assembly.

Tareen disclosed this while talking to media outside the banking court after he appeared for a hearing here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his supporters, including provincial ministers and PTI legislators.

However, he dispelled the impression that he was forming a forward bloc in the party. He reiterated that they are still part of the PTI and will continue to remain part of it. “The group already existed within the party for the past three months, this not a new development,” he added.

He accused the Punjab government of taking revenge against the members of his group by using different pressure tactics, such as transferring officers (in their constituencies). “Hence, we have decided to raise our concerns in the Punjab Assembly as it is our constitutional right,” he added.

He told the media that during a meeting with his group in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured them that justice would be served and no revenge would be exacted. He was confident that the PM will honour his words. He urged the Punjab government to stop unjustified action against his group and address their concerns. “Our MPAs also voted for Punjab Chief Minster Usman Buzdar in the Assembly,” he added.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar do not need to seek a vote of confidence. On the occasion, he reiterated that there is no investigation against him going on relating to the sugar scandal; the three FIRs registered against him were not filed in any sugar inquiry. His supporters were standing with him against what he referred to as the ‘fake’ FIRs in which he had been booked.

Speaking about the inquiry into his allegations led by Syed Ali Zafar, Tareen said that he had met him and had given a detailed explanation. He was confident the report will be given to the Prime Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Jahangir Tareen Punjab assembly PTI vindictive behaviour

