Tareen nominates MPA Niwani to lead group in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen and his likeminded group have decided to raise their voice in the Punjab Assembly against the Punjab government’s ‘vindictive behaviour’ and nominated MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani to lead pro-Tareen group in the Assembly.

Tareen disclosed this while talking to media outside the banking court after he appeared for a hearing here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his supporters, including provincial ministers and PTI legislators.

However, he dispelled the impression that he was forming a forward bloc in the party. He reiterated that they are still part of the PTI and will continue to remain part of it. “The group already existed within the party for the past three months, this not a new development,” he added.

He accused the Punjab government of taking revenge against the members of his group by using different pressure tactics, such as transferring officers (in their constituencies). “Hence, we have decided to raise our concerns in the Punjab Assembly as it is our constitutional right,” he added.

He told the media that during a meeting with his group in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured them that justice would be served and no revenge would be exacted. He was confident that the PM will honour his words. He urged the Punjab government to stop unjustified action against his group and address their concerns. “Our MPAs also voted for Punjab Chief Minster Usman Buzdar in the Assembly,” he added.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar do not need to seek a vote of confidence. On the occasion, he reiterated that there is no investigation against him going on relating to the sugar scandal; the three FIRs registered against him were not filed in any sugar inquiry. His supporters were standing with him against what he referred to as the ‘fake’ FIRs in which he had been booked.

Speaking about the inquiry into his allegations led by Syed Ali Zafar, Tareen said that he had met him and had given a detailed explanation. He was confident the report will be given to the Prime Minister.

