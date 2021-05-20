ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Israeli state terrorism: JUI-F announces countrywide rallies on Friday

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has announced to hold countrywide protest rallies against Israeli state terrorism against Palestinians from Friday.

According to the JUI spokesperson, the party chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will lead the protest demonstration against Israeli aggression in Peshawar for which the party has advised the workers to be ready.

The spokesman said that the JUI chief has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine, and said that now the Islamic world should unite against illegal Israelis siege of Palestinian territory, establishment of self-proclaimed government.

There is a need for strategic action against Israel, he said, adding, “Some Western countries are backing Israel’s establishment of a self-proclaimed government, which is unacceptable.”

He said that Israel can never be a friend or benefactor of the Muslims.

The Israelis occupied the land of Palestine and established a self-styled government, which is unacceptable and intolerable.

He appealed to all Islamic rulers to support the Palestinian Muslims and raise their voices against the Israelis at every forum.

Central JUI Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will lead a protest demonstration in Rawalpindi.

In Karachi, JUI provincial chief Maulana Rashid Soomro will lead the protestors. According to the schedule, the party will organise protests in Peshawar, Lahore, and other cities of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF Palestinians Israeli state terrorism countrywide rallies

Israeli state terrorism: JUI-F announces countrywide rallies on Friday

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

ECC, CCoP meetings put off

Prototype EVMs put on display

Pakistan, China to have better road connectivity soon

Supply of disposable syringes exempted from GST: ATIR

NCOC eases restrictions

MoITT drafts ‘National Freelancing Facilitation Policy 2021’

AGP to carry out special audit of PASSCO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.