Israeli state terrorism: JUI-F announces countrywide rallies on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has announced to hold countrywide protest rallies against Israeli state terrorism against Palestinians from Friday.

According to the JUI spokesperson, the party chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will lead the protest demonstration against Israeli aggression in Peshawar for which the party has advised the workers to be ready.

The spokesman said that the JUI chief has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine, and said that now the Islamic world should unite against illegal Israelis siege of Palestinian territory, establishment of self-proclaimed government.

There is a need for strategic action against Israel, he said, adding, “Some Western countries are backing Israel’s establishment of a self-proclaimed government, which is unacceptable.”

He said that Israel can never be a friend or benefactor of the Muslims.

The Israelis occupied the land of Palestine and established a self-styled government, which is unacceptable and intolerable.

He appealed to all Islamic rulers to support the Palestinian Muslims and raise their voices against the Israelis at every forum.

Central JUI Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will lead a protest demonstration in Rawalpindi.

In Karachi, JUI provincial chief Maulana Rashid Soomro will lead the protestors. According to the schedule, the party will organise protests in Peshawar, Lahore, and other cities of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021