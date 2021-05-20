Pakistan, Palestine, Turkey to attend UNGA meeting

ANKARA: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Palestine and Turkey left here for New York on Wednesday to participate in the urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly to discuss the “grave deterioration” of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkish FM counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Palestine’s FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki departed via the special flight of the government Turkey to jointly raise voice on the plight of Palestinians.

The UNGA session is in response to a request from the chairmen of the OIC Group at the UN and the Arab Group in a joint letter to the 193-member Assembly President Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.