Covid containment: Minister for curtailing railway operations

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho, has stressed on maintaining Non Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) and curtailing railway operations to do away with the considerable risks of spreading Covid due to movement of people after Eidul Fitr.

She voiced the concerns in an online meeting of NCOC that was also attended by Secretary Health, Dr Kazim Jatoi and Deputy Secretary, Dr Mansoor Wassan via online link, said a hand out issued here on Wednesday.

The minister referring to Covid infection patterns of last year said that after the Eid holidays, the rate of infections increased by threefold. She assumed that the pattern to persist this year as well, however the numbers would be significantly larger as the baseline was much higher this time.