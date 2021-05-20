PARTLY FACETIOUS: What does a German proverb state?

“One question: say my dad is the head of the party and say he supports me as his heir, unconditionally and for all times to come…”

“All times to come? Even if you make so many mistakes that…”

“A German proverb states that if you don’t make mistakes you don’t make anything…”

“I guess that is an appropriate proverb for a nation that continues to feel very embarrassed because it birthed and nurtured Hitler…”

“OK, so let me quote a Japanese proverb, a man in love mistakes a pimple for a dimple…”

“The love referred to is not that of a father and daughter…”

“I reckon the Chinese proverb is closest to us Pakistanis given our contiguous borders and also here goes there are no mistakes only lessons…”

“Maybe in China, but in Pakistan there are no lessons learned at all – Nawaz Sharif continued to make the same mistake again and again and again…three times he was the Prime Minister right – and each time it cost him his position, Zardari sahib has his own political wisdom when at peace but when he is angered he does a Nawaz Sharif and then goes for an extended stay abroad and The Khan same page, getting stuck on the same word, and…”

“Nawaz Sharif thinks Italian – yes he does like pizza but you know the Italian proverb – wise men learn by other men’s mistakes, fools by their own and The Elder Sharif ain’t no fool…”

“True and another Italian proverb fits Zardari sahib to a T – never point out the mistakes of another with a dirty finger…”

“Indeed! Any Italian proverb that fits The Khan?”

“Hmmm, no but I can think of an African proverb that does seem appropriate – the more mistakes you make the fewer mistakes there are left to make.”

“Ha ha, but The Khan’s ship may yet have the wind behind its sails for another two years and a bit anyway going back to the many mistakes made by Numero Uno in the PML-N inheritance list…”

“Zubayr the Zesty defender of the King and as you put it the Numero Uno Heir was a good move when First Uncle and First Cousin (FUFC) were behind bars but let’s be honest Maryam Aurangzeb the party spokesperson has been extremely effective in defending FUFC - more than Zubayr the erstwhile Zesty …”

“Hmmm, but Marriyum Aurangzeb is Maryam Nawaz’s find you know…”

“She is tails I win heads you lose kind of gal.”

