Bakeries, milk shops allowed to open till midnight in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government issued a fresh advisory on Wednesday regarding the closure of markets in view of Covid-19, allowing bakeries and milk shops across the province to remain open till midnight.

“Restaurants, food streets to remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dining. However, home delivery, takeaway and drive-through facilities are allowed,” read a notification issued today.

“Bakeries and milk-shops are allowed till 12:00 am (midnight),” the communique added.