UHC VC to lead medical mission to Palestine

LAHORE: Desperate to help the sick and the wounded fellow Muslims in Gaza City devastated by Israel’s air strikes, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice-chancellor Prof Javed Akram has announced that he will travel to Palestine with a medical mission consisting of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and necessary relief supplies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of an online course on hypertension at the UHS, Prof Javed Akram said that Israel was committing the worst barbarism in Jerusalem. “In these circumstances, we cannot leave our Palestinian brothers alone”, he said, adding: “I would not only travel to Palestine with medical experts and relief supplies but would also speak out against Israeli atrocities at the international level.”

