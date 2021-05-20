Tareen to vote and support PM during budget, hopes Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on Wednesday, said estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who formed a separate parliamentary group within the PTI, will vote and support Prime Minister Imran Khan during the upcoming budget.

While reviewing development works at a hospital in Rawalpindi along with Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Rashid said that small arguments and disagreements occurred within parties; however, Tareen would definitely vote

for Imran during the budget.

While talking about the recent visit of PM Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, he said the visit was successful and the country had never before witnessed better relations with the Kingdom.

Rashid further expressed his gratitude towards Dr Sultan for upgrading the 200-bed hospital with the donation of 200 additional beds, and said they were also establishing a cancer treatment department in it.

He said 80 percent of construction work of the mother and child hospital had been completed and remaining would be completed within six months.

Sultan assured that the hospital would be completed by end of that year as bids had been invited for procurement and construction purposes.

The interior minister also announced to hold a public gathering at his residence on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine, which had been witnessing Israeli violence that had so far killed over 200 Palestinians including children.

“We have announced relief aid for the Palestinians and the Cabinet has approved it,” he said, adding it was now up to the Foreign Office to make arrangements for its delivery.

