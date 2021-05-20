ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tareen to vote and support PM during budget, hopes Rashid

Nuzhat Nazar 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on Wednesday, said estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who formed a separate parliamentary group within the PTI, will vote and support Prime Minister Imran Khan during the upcoming budget.

While reviewing development works at a hospital in Rawalpindi along with Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Rashid said that small arguments and disagreements occurred within parties; however, Tareen would definitely vote

for Imran during the budget.

While talking about the recent visit of PM Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, he said the visit was successful and the country had never before witnessed better relations with the Kingdom.

Rashid further expressed his gratitude towards Dr Sultan for upgrading the 200-bed hospital with the donation of 200 additional beds, and said they were also establishing a cancer treatment department in it.

He said 80 percent of construction work of the mother and child hospital had been completed and remaining would be completed within six months.

Sultan assured that the hospital would be completed by end of that year as bids had been invited for procurement and construction purposes.

The interior minister also announced to hold a public gathering at his residence on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine, which had been witnessing Israeli violence that had so far killed over 200 Palestinians including children.

“We have announced relief aid for the Palestinians and the Cabinet has approved it,” he said, adding it was now up to the Foreign Office to make arrangements for its delivery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

budget Sheikh Rashid Dr Faisal Sultan Tareen vote and support

Tareen to vote and support PM during budget, hopes Rashid

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

ECC, CCoP meetings put off

Prototype EVMs put on display

Pakistan, China to have better road connectivity soon

Supply of disposable syringes exempted from GST: ATIR

NCOC eases restrictions

MoITT drafts ‘National Freelancing Facilitation Policy 2021’

AGP to carry out special audit of PASSCO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.