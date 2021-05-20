ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
Solidarity with Palestinians: PBC, SCBA to hold nationwide protests tomorrow

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will observe nationwide protests tomorrow (Friday) to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Both the lawyers’ top bodies will hold protest meeting outside the Supreme Court Building, Islamabad at 11am.

All the provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils and the Bar Associations throughout the country have been asked to observe protests accordingly, within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

In a press statement, issued on Wednesday, Council’s Vice-Chairman Khush Dil Khan and Chairman Executive Committee PBC Muhammad Faheem Wali strongly condemned Israel’s aggressions, cruelties and utter violation of human rights against grieved people of Palestine and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They expressed deep concern over Israeli air attacks on innocent civilians, residing in Gaza City, resulting in many deaths and casualties that included women and children.

Both the PBC leaders urged international fora i.e. the United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to break silence over said aggressions and show solidarity with the innocent Palestinians.

They have also urged the Government of Pakistan to play its due practical role and demanded to take immediate steps at the international level to build pressure upon Israel to stop these hostilities against innocent Palestinian Muslims.

