Pakistan

Tourism dept to set up zoo in Hiran Minar

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department has decided to set up a small zoo in the Hiran Minar, an early 17th-century Mughal era complex located in Sheikhupura.

In this connection, Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Secretary Ehsan Bhutta chaired a meeting here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, it was decided that a team under the supervision of Wildlife DG Sanaullah Khan will review the establishment of the zoo.

While addressing the meeting, the Secretary said that deer will be housed in the zoo, which will not only attract tourists but also inform the young generation about the purpose behind the establishment of Hiran Minar. He also directed the Director of Archaeology to keep in touch with Commissioner Multan for the setting up of a museum in Multan. He expressed satisfaction over speedy work on Ali Murad Shah Tomb, Surru Ka Bangla, and Art Gallery in Harappa.

Ehsan Bhutta Punjab Tourism Hiran Minar Mughal era complex Sanaullah Khan

