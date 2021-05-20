K-Electric slams mob attack on Gadap office

KARACHI: K-Electric strongly condemned the mob attack by miscreants on its office located in Gadap, which not only damaged KE’s property but also blocked streets and created distress within the city.

It is pertinent to mention that residents of a nearby vicinity in the Gadap area have combined electricity dues of up to Rs 600 million which are yet to be cleared. The power utility intends to pursue legal action in line with prevailing laws and regulations against the miscreants for their actions.

K-Electric also appeals to the residents to clear their dues for the power utility to resume electricity supply.—PR

