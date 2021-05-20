Covid-19 claims 19 more lives, infects 2,076 others

KARACHI: As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,854 and 2076 new cases emerged when 20,421 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,854 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 20,421 samples were tested which detected 2076 cases that constituted 10.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,883,951 tests have been conducted against which 303,306 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.7 percent or 278,280 patients have recovered, including 611 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,172 patients were under treatment, of them 19,347 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 800 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 764 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2076 new cases, 1260 have been detected from Karachi, including 629 from East, 258 South, 144 Central, 109 Malir, 95 Korangi and 25 West.

