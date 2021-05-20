Research and education: VCs urge govt to fund universities thru PHEC

LAHORE: Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of provincially chartered universities have asked the government to strengthen Punjab Higher Education Commission and fund universities through PHEC to improve the quality of research and education in Punjab. This was demanded by the VCs at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day online training workshop for treasurers of universities in Punjab. The workshop that was being organized on Financial Planning, Audit & Accounts Management by the PHEC was attended by 72 treasurers from public and private sector universities.

The inaugural session that held virtually on Wednesday was attended by Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Punjab, as the chief guest.

Addressing on this occasion, the minister for higher education said that it had often been observed a lot of audit para at the end of the financial year, vice-chancellor being the academic persons were not the experts of financial matters, “treasurers are persons to manage such issues, this training would help broaden their understanding and improve their financial skills” the minister maintained.

He added that the government was committed to bringing transparency and merit in the affairs of the universities. The appointment of vice-chancellors in the provincial universities was made strictly observing merit. “Through viable policies, the government is facilitating universities to improve their standards and quality of education” he said. The minister added that model statutes for the universities were a milestone reached by the government, “this will help overcome the administrative and other issues at the universities,” he maintained.

Minister appreciated the sustained efforts of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, to improve the quality of management and education in Punjab.

Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, while giving an orientation on the workshop, said that the changing landscape of higher education at the national and global level has brought new challenges related to governance, management, and financial planning of Higher Education Institutions. He added, “Treasurer is a key position in higher education institutions; it is of utmost importance to equip them with the latest financial, budgeting, and auditing skills”, to assist vice-chancellors effectively run a university.

During the three-day programme, training will be imparted on important topics including financial management including taxation and asset management, financial management, procurement, project and work management, accounting system HR management, and accountability regime and audit issues.

