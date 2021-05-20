FPCCI customs agents’ panel: APCCA concerned at appointment of convener from non-member body

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) Wednesday expressed serious concern over the appointment of convener sub-committee of customs agents of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from non-member association.

In a letter sent to the president FPCCI and the Director General Trade Organization (DGTO), Arshad Jamal, chairman APCAA stated that they strongly condemn and reject the appointment of a person from non-member body as he was not selected nor recommended by the executive committee to represent APCAA.

He said that the executive committee of APCAA has nominated its vice chairman who was a member of the FPCCI executive committee for the year 2020 and termed the appointment of a person from non-member body as convener sub-committee of customs agents as wrongful and against the provisions of the Trade Organization Act, 2013. “If there is no such ‘Association’ to represent a particular trade then the executive committee will be free to nominate persons on such committee even from outside the membership of the FPCCI. However, in this case, APCAA has nominated its vice chairman for the position of convener sub-committee of customs agents in FPCCI but the federation has completely ignored our recommendation and appointed a person from non-member association for the said position,” chairman APCAA said.

“By virtue of rule No. 6(f) of the trade organization rules each registered trade body must become a member of FPCCI following registration under Trade Organization Act, 2013.

APCAA is a rightful and abiding association formed under the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, which gives the association the rightful license and guidance to join the esteemed FPCCI.

Under article 10 of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of FPCCI, the Executive Committee of the FPCCI shall comprise one out of two representatives nominated on the general body of each trade organization, while making nomination, each trade organization shall indicate as to the which of the two nominees shall represent it on the executive committee of the FPCCI.”

Arshad said that these rules were made to prevent situations where the protection of the member trade bodies may be jeopardized or dimmed by the FPCCI, which is exactly what has happened right now; adding that the FPCCI was made up of a combination of trade organizations, working together in harmony, whereas all the member trade bodies have their goals to achieve in their specific sectors making FPCCI work like an umbrella as a whole.

The overlapping of functions will lead to enormous chaos and disruption and go completely against the spirit of the Trade Organization Act 2013, and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of FPCCI, he said.

Keeping the said in view, Arshad urged the president FPCCI and DGTO to look into the matter and issue directives for the withdrawal of the appointment letter of a person from non-member body and appoint convener sub-committee of customs agents as per APCAA recommendations.

