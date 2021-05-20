IBOs started to make Lahore a ‘drug-free city’: CCPO

LAHORE: With an aim to make Lahore a ‘drugs-free city’, the Lahore police with the assistance of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab have started Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in the city to nab the drug peddlers and their suppliers.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while sharing details with the media regarding actions taken against ‘anti-social elements’, particularly drug peddlers and suppliers, said on Wednesday that the capital city police is conducting IBOs on regular basis with the assistance of the ANF Punjab to make Lahore “a drug free city”.

The city police chief said all the divisional SPs and related officers have been directed to submit comprehensive reports regarding actions being taken against the drug peddlers to his office on regular basis. He added the Lahore police have so far arrested as many as 3,573 alleged drug peddlers and registered 3,496 FIRs against them in different police stations of the city during the four and a half month of the corresponding year.

