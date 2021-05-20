ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Muslim blood becomes cheapest commodity: JI chief

Recorder Report 20 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has regretted that Muslim blood has become cheapest commodity and the main reason behind it is the inaction and silence of the rulers of Islamic world and their mutual differences.

Talking to delegation in Mansoora on Wednesday, he said Israel and India could not dare to commit atrocities and keep Palestinians and Kashmiris under their occupation, if 57 Muslim countries adopt a unanimous and bold stance.

He expressed shock over the calls of ceasefire by the United Nations in a situation when Palestinians were under siege and had no weapons but only stones to answer the US and Europe sponsored modern Israeli weaponry. Calls were a drama and an act of rubbing salts on the wounds of Palestinians, he added.

Siraj said entire Muslim world and particularly Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia should immediately take a strong stance against the Zionist regime.

He also appealed the Pakistani nation to donate generously in JI’s Palestine Relief Fund. Since the Israel had blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza, Muslim countries should develop a plan to ensure provision of food and medicines to the people of the area, he demanded.

He said Gaza was presenting a scene of complete destruction as terrorist forces of Israel razed to the ground the schools, hospitals and even the media houses in the area. Hundreds of children and women were injured and waiting for medical relief and there was severe shortage of food and medicines in the city, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Israel Palestinians Kashmiris Sirajul Haq Muslim world

