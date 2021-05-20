Muslim blood becomes cheapest commodity: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has regretted that Muslim blood has become cheapest commodity and the main reason behind it is the inaction and silence of the rulers of Islamic world and their mutual differences.

Talking to delegation in Mansoora on Wednesday, he said Israel and India could not dare to commit atrocities and keep Palestinians and Kashmiris under their occupation, if 57 Muslim countries adopt a unanimous and bold stance.

He expressed shock over the calls of ceasefire by the United Nations in a situation when Palestinians were under siege and had no weapons but only stones to answer the US and Europe sponsored modern Israeli weaponry. Calls were a drama and an act of rubbing salts on the wounds of Palestinians, he added.

Siraj said entire Muslim world and particularly Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia should immediately take a strong stance against the Zionist regime.

He also appealed the Pakistani nation to donate generously in JI’s Palestine Relief Fund. Since the Israel had blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza, Muslim countries should develop a plan to ensure provision of food and medicines to the people of the area, he demanded.

He said Gaza was presenting a scene of complete destruction as terrorist forces of Israel razed to the ground the schools, hospitals and even the media houses in the area. Hundreds of children and women were injured and waiting for medical relief and there was severe shortage of food and medicines in the city, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021