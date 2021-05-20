Ring Road project scam: PML-N requests SC to take suo motu notice

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scandal.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that corruption in the project was committed, not only Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign but he should also be arrested.

She alleged it was on PM Imran’s order that the alignment of the Ring Road project had been changed to benefit PTI men.

Rejecting the NAB inquiry to this scam, Marriyum said the NAB could not question the prime minister, who should first be kept in prison and then he should be questioned in connection with his role in the this scandal.

Moreover, another PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari told media that Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bukhari were among the direct beneficiaries of this project while there was a letter of instructions from Imran Khan to reward Zulfi Bukhari in the Ring Road project as enough evidence of the matter.

She also presented some of the meeting minutes of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

