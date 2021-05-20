ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.09%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.99%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
DGKC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.81%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
MLCF 44.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
PAEL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
PPL 82.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
PTC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 178.39 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (2.08%)
UNITY 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,937 Increased By ▲ 22.81 (0.46%)
BR30 25,662 Increased By ▲ 203.01 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,771 Increased By ▲ 88.58 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,696 Increased By ▲ 27.25 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling down against dollar

Reuters Updated 20 May 2021

LONDON: Sterling turned slightly lower against a recovering dollar and hit its lowest in more than a week against the euro on Wednesday, after data showed a doubling of consumer price inflation in Britain in April.

British consumer prices rose by 1.5% in April, the Office for National Statistics said, following a 0.7% rise in March. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an increase of 1.4%.

The Bank of England says inflation in Britain is heading above its 2% target and will hit 2.5% at the end of 2021 thanks to a rise in global oil prices and the expiry in September of COVID-19 emergency cuts to value-added tax in the hospitality sector, as well as comparisons with the pandemic slump of 2020.

The BoE thinks inflation will then slip back to 2% in 2022 and 2023.

Sterling was 0.3% lower against the dollar by 1451 GMT, trading at $1.4149, below the $1.42 mark crossed on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.3% lower at 86.39 pence, having earlier hitting its lowest since May 10 against the single currency at 86.33 pence.

After the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown, sterling is the third best-performing G10 currency against the dollar year-to-date, helped by hopes of an economic rebound enabled by Britain’s rapid vaccination programme.

The Bank of England’s tapering of its asset purchase programme has also helped the pound gain relative to its peers in the G10 group of currencies, most of which have central banks that are still keeping monetary policy loose.

Money market pricing of BoE rate hikes after the inflation data were just a shade higher.

Sterling Bank of England inflation Sterling vs dollar

Sterling down against dollar

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Professional, non-professional exams can be held ‘promptly’ if COVID-19 arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.