LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices....
20 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1938.00 2468.00 10465.00 2213.50 18142.00 32261.00 3063.50 2360.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1938.00 2468.00 10465.00 2213.50 18142.00 32261.00 3063.50 2360.00
3-months Buyer 1875.00 2498.50 10496.50 2226.50 18159.00 30152.00 3085.00 2360.00
3-months Seller 1875.00 2498.50 10496.50 2226.50 18159.00 30152.00 3085.00 2360.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26302.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26302.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
