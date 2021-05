KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).

======================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================== As on: 19-05-2021 ======================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================== Sherman Sec. AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 5,000,000 9.46 D.J.M. Sec. AKD Sec. 1,500,000 9.46 ASDA Sec. AKD Sec. 500,000 9.46 Fortune Sec. AKD Sec. 500,000 9.46 Zillion Capital AKD Sec. 1,500,000 9.46 Bawa Sec. AKD Sec. 900,000 9.46 Mayari Sec. AKD Sec. 100,000 9.46 M. M. M. A. Khanani AKD Sec. 1,100,000 9.46 Inv. Managers Sec. AKD Sec. 3,000,000 9.46 Intermarket Sec. AKD Sec. 600,000 9.46 FDM Capital AKD Sec. 2,000,000 9.46 Growth Sec. AKD Sec. 9,285,500 9.46 Seven Star Sec. AKD Sec. 1,200,000 9.46 BIPL Securities AKD Sec. 4,000,000 9.46 Taurus Sec. AKD Sec. 5,000,000 9.46 Y.H. Sec. AKD Sec. 2,300,000 9.46 Adam Sec. AKD Sec. 5,000,000 9.46 Aba Ali H. Sec. AKD Sec. 2,500,000 9.46 Interactive Securities AKD Sec. 10,285,000 9.46 Topline Sec. AKD Sec. 5,000,000 9.46 Pearl Sec. AKD Sec. 18,190,000 9.46 Spectrum Sec. AKD Sec. 1,000,000 9.46 SAZ Capital AKD Sec. 500,000 9.46 MRA Sec. AKD Sec. 13,600,000 9.46 Insight Sec. AKD Sec. 2,000,000 9.46 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. AKD Sec. 2,114,000 9.46 Trust Securities AKD Sec. 1,000,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 99,674,500 9.46 EFG Hermes AKD Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 25,000 108.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 108.50 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. EFG Hermes Millat Tractors 31 0.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31 0.04 Akik Capital JS Global Cap. O.G.D.C. 1,000,000 90.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 90.65 Khanani Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Pakistan Petroleum 1,000 84.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 84.00 Khadim Ali S. EFG Hermes Sazgar Engineering 295 0.04 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 295 0.04 Shaffi Securities K & I Global Siddiqsons Tin Plate 500 16.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.00 ======================================================================================================== Total Turnover 100,701,326 ========================================================================================================

