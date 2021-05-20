KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,170,160,540 871,364,831 28,548,867,628 16,310,408,226 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,030,831,255 (8,453,002,995) (6,422,171,740) Local Individuals 21,578,410,955 (19,244,400,705) 2,334,010,249 Local Corporates 10,944,093,885 (6,855,932,395) 4,088,161,490 ===============================================================================

