NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
20 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,170,160,540 871,364,831 28,548,867,628 16,310,408,226
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,030,831,255 (8,453,002,995) (6,422,171,740)
Local Individuals 21,578,410,955 (19,244,400,705) 2,334,010,249
Local Corporates 10,944,093,885 (6,855,932,395) 4,088,161,490
===============================================================================
