BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 19, 2021). ==================================== BR...
20 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,916.28
High: 4,955.85
Low: 4,906.54
Net Change: (-) 39.54
Volume ('000): 538,477
Value ('000): 19,205,784
Makt Cap 1,380,147,708,170
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,252.51
NET CH. (-) 102.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,873.27
NET CH. (-) 54.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,516.37
NET CH. (-) 40.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,902.52
NET CH. (-) 3.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,027.31
NET CH. (-) 96.00
------------------------------------
As on: 19-May-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
