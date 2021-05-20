KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 19, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,916.28 High: 4,955.85 Low: 4,906.54 Net Change: (-) 39.54 Volume ('000): 538,477 Value ('000): 19,205,784 Makt Cap 1,380,147,708,170 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,252.51 NET CH. (-) 102.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,873.27 NET CH. (-) 54.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,516.37 NET CH. (-) 40.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,902.52 NET CH. (-) 3.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,027.31 NET CH. (-) 96.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-May-2021 ====================================

