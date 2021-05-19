ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
Ford to unveil all-electric F-150 pickup

  • The F-150, first launched by Ford in 1948, has long been the top-selling US vehicle and a critical model for the 118-year-old company.
AFP 19 May 2021

DEARBORN: One day after winning an enthusiastic endorsement from President Joe Biden, Ford will officially preview the all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 truck on Wednesday.

The battery-powered Ford F-150 "Lightning" is part of the US auto giant's $22 billion campaign to ramp up its electric vehicle offerings by 2025.

"This sucker's quick," Biden said Tuesday afternoon following a spin in the pickup in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford is already selling an all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle, but the Lightning will be the first battery-powered incarnation of the F-150.

The F-150, first launched by Ford in 1948, has long been the top-selling US vehicle and a critical model for the 118-year-old company.

Ford has avoided releasing details about the auto ahead of the official launch at 9:30 pm Wednesday local time (01:30 GMT).

However, Biden revealed Tuesday that the Lightning can hit 0-60 mph in about 4.4 seconds.

The US president visited Ford's Michigan operation to build support for $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $174 billion for electric vehicle development.

Biden described the electric truck as a critical aspect of the fight to "save the planet" from global warming.

Chief Executive Jim Farley touted the vehicle at the company's annual meeting earlier this month, telling shareholders the company is "electrifying some of the most iconic nameplates at Ford" as part of its growth strategy.

"We will not cede ground in the EVs to others in vehicle segments where millions of customers rely on us and Ford as the established leader," Farly said. "This is our home turf."

Ford has said it will be build the new F-150 electric model in Dearborn by mid-2022.

