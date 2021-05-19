ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
US stocks extend sell-off, Dow -1.3pc

  • The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 1.3 percent to 4,073.12, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 13,128.75.
AFP 19 May 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks tumbled early Wednesday, extending a weak stretch ahead of Federal Reserve meeting minutes as inflation worries buffet the market.

The minutes will be scrutinized for any differences between the internal conversation and the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in public utterances.

Recent volatility in markets suggest investors believe interest rate hikes will come more quickly than the Fed has implied.

Analysts pointed to a steep drop in bitcoin prices as another source of market volatility after China said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3 percent at 33,630.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 1.3 percent to 4,073.12, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 13,128.75.

Major indices have declined the last two sessions, with concerns about excessive valuations adding to the inflation worries.

Among individual companies, Target jumped 3.4 percent after the big-box retailer after reporting better-than-expected profits on a 23 percent jump in revenues. Comparable store sales surged 18 percent.

