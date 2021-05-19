PSX loses 299 points to close at 45,682 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 299.71 points, with negative change of 0.65 per cent, closing at 45,682.11 points against 45,981.82 points on the last working day.

A total of 578,309,024 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 536,792,507 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.797 billion against Rs23.104 billion the previous day.

As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 65,424,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.90, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 56,945,383 and price per share of Rs41.25 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 44,150,702 and price per share of Rs9.31.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs96.31 per share, closing at Rs1380.49 whereas Mari Petroleum XD was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs25.38, closing at Rs1600.31.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs55.58 per share, closing at Rs776 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share prices of which decreased by Rs50 per share, closing at Rs5550.