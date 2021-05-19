ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Pakistan

PSX loses 299 points to close at 45,682 points

  • As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses.
APP 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 299.71 points, with negative change of 0.65 per cent, closing at 45,682.11 points against 45,981.82 points on the last working day.

A total of 578,309,024 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 536,792,507 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.797 billion against Rs23.104 billion the previous day.

As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 65,424,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.90, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 56,945,383 and price per share of Rs41.25 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 44,150,702 and price per share of Rs9.31.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs96.31 per share, closing at Rs1380.49 whereas Mari Petroleum XD was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs25.38, closing at Rs1600.31.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs55.58 per share, closing at Rs776 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share prices of which decreased by Rs50 per share, closing at Rs5550.

