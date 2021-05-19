ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
Pakistan

LHC seeks reply from govt, others on Shehbaz Sharif plea

  • The court directed the federal law officer to seek instructions from quarters concerned whether the name of Shehbaz Sharif had been put on the ECL.
APP 19 May 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought reply from the federal government and others on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, seeking implementation of the court orders, allowing him to travel abroad for medical check up, till May 26.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the application filed by the opposition leader, whereas advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz represented him.

During the hearing, Justice Najafi questioned whether the application was maintainable after inclusion of Shehbaz Sharif's in the exit control list (ECL). Whether the application was maintainable after the interim court orders were challenged before the Supreme Court, he added.

He also questioned the counsel for the petitioner how the interim orders could be got implemented after inclusion of petitioner's name in the ECL.

To this, the counsel replied that the matter would be cleared, if the court sought reply from the government.

At this, the court directed the federal law officer to seek instructions from quarters concerned whether the name of Shehbaz Sharif had been put on the ECL.

However, the law officer opposed the application and stated that it was the responsibility of Shehbaz Sharif to get the court interim orders served to the authorities concerned.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the federal government and other respondents for May 26 and sought a reply.

Shehbaz Sharif had filed the application for implementation of the court orders of allowing him to travel abroad for medical check-up.

It is pertinent to mention here that a LHC single bench had on May 7 conditionally allowed Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical check-up on his petition for removing his name from blacklist.

LHC seeks reply from govt, others on Shehbaz Sharif plea

