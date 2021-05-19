ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
World acknowledges Pakistan IT sector’s growth: Amin Ul Haque

  • The minister said a project of the National Incubation Center under Ignite, an IT department of the Ministry of IT, was also sent to the forum.
APP 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Wednesday said that declaring the Pakistani IT project as a champion by a world body was a testament to the fact that the country’s sector was moving in a positive direction.

In a statement, he said, “Ministry of IT & Telecom's National Incubation Center project has been declared the Champion in the category 6 of ICT (Enabling Environment) of ITU forum for WSIS 2021 Information Technology projects around the world. This is not only an honor for Pakistan and the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication but acknowledgment of our initiatives in the field of information technology globally positive direction”.

Sharing the criteria, he said that 1270 IT projects from around the world were included in the World Information Society (WSIS) contest held under the auspices of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

All the projects, he said, were of the public interest and informative, but they were directly related to sustainable development and the provision of a conducive environment for IT professionals.

The minister said a project of the National Incubation Center under Ignite, an IT department of the Ministry of IT, was also sent to the forum. Later, the International Telecommunication Union shortlisted 360 projects and opened them for voting of IT experts.

In which around 1.3 million experts from all over the world voted and declared 5 projects as champions. He said that the Pakistan IT project was also included in champions projects.

“This means that Pakistan is in the top 5 list in providing IT-friendly environment in ongoing IT projects around the world” he added.

IT projects are being sent to the Communication Union in Pakistan for the last 10 years but this is the first time that a project has not only been appreciated but also included in the top 5 by declaring it a champion project.

