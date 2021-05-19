ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JetBlue set for transatlantic debut to London in August

  • The airline will launch daily flights to London's Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11 and to Gatwick on Sept. 29, it said in a statement.
  • "We expect Heathrow is going to want us to stay once they see what we can do in terms of driving competition," JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty told.
Reuters 19 May 2021

CHICAGO: JetBlue Airways said on Wednesday it plans to enter the transatlantic market with low-fare flights from New York to London in August, disrupting what is normally one of the world's busiest international routes.

The airline will launch daily flights to London's Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11 and to Gatwick on Sept. 29, it said in a statement.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has largely stalled travel between the United States and Britain, it opened the door for JetBlue to secure coveted slots at the two London airports, where it hopes to build a larger presence over time and expand the success of its Mint domestic business-class service.

For now, JetBlue has the slots for daily Heathrow service through October but is selling flights through March 26, 2022 because it believes it can secure slots through the winter while it works to obtain longer-term access.

"We expect Heathrow is going to want us to stay once they see what we can do in terms of driving competition," JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty told Reuters.

JetBlue is launching the London flights from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on its new Airbus A321LR jets, a longer-range variant of the A321neo, with roundtrip Core cabin fares starting at $599 for US-based travelers and 329 pounds for those based in the U.K.

Fares for Mint class, which features 24 lie-flat private suites, will start at $1,979 and 999 pounds.

By comparison, a roundtrip flight from JFK to Heathrow on American Airlines or partner British Airways between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 is selling at $2,573 in business class and $5,489 in first class, according to a web search.

JetBlue is among airlines calling for a speedy reopening of US-Britain travel, something Geraghty was "cautiously optimistic" would happen before its London flights begin in August.

Once that happens, JetBlue expects demand patterns to mirror those within the United States, where leisure travel is quickly climbing toward pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 restrictions ease and more Americans get vaccinated.

JetBlue plans to launch a London service from Boston in the summer of 2022 and continues to seek other European destinations, Geraghty said.

Airbus Heathrow Airport JetBlue Airways low fare flights world's busiest international routes

JetBlue set for transatlantic debut to London in August

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters