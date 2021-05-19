ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC reserves decision on maintainability of petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif's property

  • The lawyer prayed the court to stop the property auction scheduled for tomorrow.
APP 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of petitions challenging auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s property in toshakhana corruption reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri took up the cases against the confiscation and auction of Nawaz Sharif’s property under the decision of an accountability court. The three separate petitions were filed by Mian Iqbal Barkat, Aslam Aziz and Muhammad Ashraf Malik through their counsel Qazi Misbah to IHC.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended that an Accountability Court of Islamabad on April 22, ordered the authorities concerned for auctioning of the property owned by former prime minister. He said that the property in Sheikhupura was purchased before the filing of reference against Nawaz Sharif. The lawyer also gave references of the decisions of Supreme Court and Indian courts in similar cases, and said that a session court of the area concerned would decide the matter if the property was situated in other district.

The lawyer prayed the court to stop the property auction scheduled for tomorrow. Justice Farooq asked the lawyer that why the petition was filed in delay if the auction was scheduled for tomorrow.

Qazi Misbah said that the petitions were delayed due to eid holidays in the country. To a query by the bench, the lawyer said that they could file civil suite but it couldn’t stop the property auction.

The lawyer said that the petitions had objected the auctions owning to land purchase deed, lease and family settlements. The petitioner had been given the said house under a family settlement in 2007.

He further said that the said land was agricultural and a cemetery of Sharif family was also there. The lawyer pleaded that the three petitioners had invested their money on the property and it was their right to recover the same.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.

Accountability Court Islamabad, deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others had been named in the petitions.

Mian Iqbal Barkat adopted the stance that House No. 135 Upper Mall Lahore was belong to Itifaq Group, which was jointly owned by Mian Muhammad Sharif, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Mian Mirajuddin, Mian Barkat Ali, Mian Abdul Aziz and Mian Idrees Bashir families.

Petitioner Muhammad Ashraf stated that the Sheikhupura administration had fixed May 20, a date to auction the confiscated property of Nawaz Sharif. He said that he had already purchased 88 kanal land from Nawaz Sharif and had paid Rs75 millions against it.

He, however, said that the deed couldn’t be implemented due to the arrest of former prime minister. He said that he had approached the civil court for implementation on sell deed.

Aslam Aziz said that district administration was confiscating 105 kanal land for auction. He said that he had invested heavy amount on agriculture project at said land. There was a risk of wastage of his investment if the land was auctioned, he said.

The petitioners prayed the court to set aside the decision of accountability court for confiscation and auction of the above property.

IHC Nawaz Sharif toshakhana corruption reference

IHC reserves decision on maintainability of petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif's property

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters