Pakistan
Court issues arrest warrant against ex-chairman CDA
- AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference pertaining to sell of a welfare plot after converting into commercial filed by NAB.
19 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal and others for non appearance in a graft reference.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference pertaining to sell of a welfare plot after converting into commercial filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court issued non bailable arrest warrants against Farkhand Iqbal and accused Latif Abid for continuous disappearance in the case. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 14.
NCOC allows reopening of schools, outdoor dining from May 24
Court issues arrest warrant against ex-chairman CDA
Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza
Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan
FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis
Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party
Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House
Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning
India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths
First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit
Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks
Read more stories
Comments