Court issues arrest warrant against ex-chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal and others for non appearance in a graft reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference pertaining to sell of a welfare plot after converting into commercial filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court issued non bailable arrest warrants against Farkhand Iqbal and accused Latif Abid for continuous disappearance in the case. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 14.