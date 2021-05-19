Markets
Kenyan shilling little changed amid scant demand for dollars
19 May 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Wednesday, traders said, amid quiet demand for dollars from importers which was met with scant activity from inflows from the supply side.
At 0843 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.50/107.70, compared with Tuesday's close of 107.45/65.
Kenyan shilling little changed amid scant demand for dollars
