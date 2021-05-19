MG Pakistan to launch a budget car in Pakistan

In a recent interview, Javed Afridi told UAE-based media outlet, Khaleej Times, that MG Pakistan is planning to roll out a budget-friendly car for the middle class.

This budget family car targeted towards the middle class is possibly a sporty hatchback. Although Javed Afridi didn’t share any details about the vehicle set to be launched, local media reports that the vehicle in question is the MG3.

There has been much anticipation towards the MG3 ever since Javed Afridi shared teasers of the car on his social media a few months ago.

For those unaware, the MG3 is a sub-compact family hatchback, and will be competing with the Suzuki Swift, KIA Rio, Toyota Vitz, and other similar compact hatchbacks in the local market.

The vehicle is available in the international market with two engine options. A 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 hp and 137 Nm of torque. This comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The other a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 109 hp and 150 Nm of torque paired with a toned-down 4-speed automatic transmission.

A compact, modern, and sleek vehicle, the MG 3 comes equipped with features like;

Standard eight-inch touch-sensitive infotainment screen

Satellite Navigation

Rear parking sensors

Reverse camera with dynamic guidelines

Multi-media controls on the steering wheel

Bluetooth connectivity

Cruise control

AC with dust and pollen filter

Four-speaker premium sound system

USB/AUX connectivity

Six airbags

Various driver-assist modes

All this is estimated to fall under two million rupees. Let's see how local manufacturing will affect that price tag. Javed Afridi also shared details of MG Pakistan's assembly plant, which is currently under construction in Lahore.

He revealed that the company’s other local assembly plants are in the pipeline in Karachi. He added that both plants will allow the company to sell locally assembled vehicles to the Pakistani public at better prices. Afridi said that the automaker is set to amplify the magnitude of its impact on the Pakistani automotive industry.