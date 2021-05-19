ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
AVN 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.68%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.2%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.53%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.5%)
TRG 177.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.61 (-3.07%)
UNITY 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,918 Decreased By ▼ -40.62 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,521 Decreased By ▼ -366.24 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,715 Decreased By ▼ -266.58 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,702 Decreased By ▼ -123.55 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
FTSE 100 drops as commodity stocks weigh, inflation doubles; John Laing shines

  • The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index slid 0.5%.
Reuters 19 May 2021

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight commodity stocks, while a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation stoked fears that the central bank may tighten its monetary policy earlier than expected.

The blue-chip index fell 1.1%, with miners declining 2.7% on lower metal prices. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell slipped 1.8% each, tracking crude prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index slid 0.5%.

Official figures showed British consumer price inflation more than doubled in April to stand at 1.5%, helped by a jump in regulated electricity and gas bills and higher clothing prices.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in inflation to 1.4%.

Ferguson climbed 4.1% to hit a record high after the plumbing and heating parts distributor reported a 65.4% jump in its third-quarter profit.

John Laing Group jumped 11.1% after private-equity firm KKR agreed to buy the British infrastructure investor in a deal valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.84 billion).

